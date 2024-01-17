Philadelphia police shoot, kill suspect after standoff off Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Part of Roosevelt Boulevard was shut down in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia after a barricade situation in which shots were fired at officers.

CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden reports a suspect was shot and killed by Philadelphia police officers in the incident.

There are road closures in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard at Borbeck Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia due to a police investigation. Expect delays in southbound lanes of the boulevard during closure. Avoid the area and follow police direction. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) January 17, 2024

Officers and the suspect were previously in a standoff on Borbeck Avenue, off the 7800 block of the Boulevard, near the Gary Barbera dealership.

The southbound outer lanes are still closed near Borbeck Avenue. Our Chopper 3 saw traffic moving on the other sections of the road after 6:30 a.m. Previously, all four lanes of the Boulevard were closed between Borbeck Avenue and Rhawn Street.

We have calls out to police and crews headed to the scene and will update you as soon as we get more information.