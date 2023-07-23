Phillies shutout by Guardians losing 1-0 in Cleveland

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie Tanner Bibee struck out eight in seven dominant innings and Amed Rosario scored on a misplayed pop-up in the sixth, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Bibee (6-2) limited the Phillies to two hits and one walk in his second-longest start in the majors. The 24-year-old right-hander permitted one runner to get past first base in earning his fourth straight win and improving to 5-1 in interleague matchups.

Enyel De Los Santos worked the eighth and All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase completed the combined two-hitter for the Guardians, who have won four of five and sit second in the AL Central. Clase picked up his 27th save in 34 opportunities.

Cleveland scored the lone run with two outs in the sixth, when José Ramírez's pop-up fell between second baseman Bryson Stott, center fielder Brandon Marsh and right fielder Nick Castellanos in a classic example of miscommunication.

Rosario capitalized on the mistake, racing around from first and spoiling a strong outing by Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (7-5). The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing five hits while striking out eight in his first loss since May 22, against Arizona.

Edmundo Sosa doubled and Trea Turner singled for the Phillies, who lost their fourth in a row and fell two games out of the final NL wild-card spot.

Bibee held Philadelphia to one hit in the first five innings, while Cleveland had a pair of singles off Wheeler. Neither team advanced a runner past second until the top of the sixth, when Sosa was stranded on third.

A crowd of 37,937 was in attendance, marking Cleveland's first back-to-back home sellouts since July 13-14, 2018.

DANDY DEBUT

Phillies DH Bryce Harper continues to battle a cold that has affected his speaking voice but was otherwise fine, one day after landing in the photo pit while making a terrific catch in his debut at first base.

"Bryce said he feels great," said manager Rob Thomson, whose voice is also raspy from the illness. "Nothing came from the tumble, so that was good news."

Harper became the 25th player in MLB history to appear in more than 1,400 games before making his first career start in the infield Friday. He went 0 for 3 against Bibee.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Noah Song (low back strain), who has been on the injured list all season, was to make his second-to-last appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. The Rule 5 selection must be activated or offered back to the Red Sox by July 28, when his rehab assignment ends.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation) and RHP Triston McKenzie (right elbow strain) are each rehabilitating in Cleveland. "All of them self-report that they're doing well," manager Terry Francona said.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (9-6, 4.27 ERA) is scheduled to face Guardians RHP Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.86 ERA) in the three-game series finale. Curry has made 23 relief appearances and one start this season.