Phillies' Bryce Harper to make debut at first base vs. Guardians

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper will finally return to the field after more than 460 days, but this time, he'll be in a different position. The Phillies' superstar will make his debut at first base Friday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

Harper will bat fourth and play first base in the Phillies' series opener in Cleveland.

The Phillies on Friday made a series of roster moves, reactivating Josh Harrison from the 10-day injured list and recalled Jake Cave. Darick Hall and Drew Ellis were optioned to Triple A Lehigh Valley.

Cave will play left field on Friday night.

Harper hasn't played the field since April 16, 2022, after he tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on a throw from right field. As a left-handed hitter and a righty thrower, Harper was able to stay in the lineup as the designated hitter.

The injury required offseason Tommy John surgery. He returned as the Phillies' DH in May.

In April this season, Harper went to the Phillies about playing first base after Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL in spring training. He has since been working with Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson, learning the position.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters over the weekend Harper would make his debut at first base against the Guardians.

It won't be the first time Harper has played first in an MLB game. He's done it twice before, in 2018 and 2021, for one batter each time.

With Harper at first base, it will allow the Phillies to move Kyle Schwarber from left field to DH. Schwarber rates as the worst defender in baseball this season according to Defensive Runs Saved. Per FanGraphs, Schwarber has cost the Phillies 18 runs in the field.

Harper at first base also allows Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski more options at the trade deadline.

Will Harper be able to play the position in game situations? The Phillies will find out.

Two weeks out from the deadline, the Phillies will see if Harper can handle first base. If he can, the Phils could shop for an outfielder rather than a first or third baseman.

Here is the Phillies' lineup against the Guardians.