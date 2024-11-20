Teen aspires to walk while being treated at Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey

Teen dreams of being able to walk while treated at Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey

One family from Tennessee at the Ronald McDonald House in Camden has big goals.

Thirteen-year-old Austin Figueroa plays video games using his wrist.

He was born with a condition called arthrogryposis. The joints in his hands and feet are curved and weak.

"When I was a little kid it was hard being like this. People would always look at me weird and they would say, 'What's wrong with that kid or why is he like that,'" he said.

Over the past few years, he's had nine surgeries at Shriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia to straighten and repair his ankles and feet.

"It's hard sometimes, it's painful," said Austin Figueroa.

Austin, his mom and his little sister live in Tennessee, where doctors told the family Austin would never be able to walk. His mom, Anyeli from the Dominican Republic, had other ideas.

"Too many doctors said that's not going to happen. But I say no, I'm trying, I'll go wherever I need to go because I know my son [is] going to walk in the future," said Anyeli Figueroa.

That brought the family to the Ronald McDonald House in Camden, where they stay while Austin is being treated.

Austin gave a tour of his home away from home, which has an elaborate fish tank, a family-style dining room and lots of activities.

"It's fun and I feel like there's more stuff that I can do here," said Austin Figueroa.

He said his life at home is somewhat isolated and lonely. Here, it's different.

"I never get to spend time with people with kids like me," he said. "Kids that have disabilities like mine."

Now, he's focused on eventually being able to walk.

"I try not to cry," said Anyeli Figueroa.

His mom gets emotional thinking about the moments in between surgeries when Austin has been able to walk.

"When I see Austin, the first time walking I can't believe that," she said. "He says, 'Mom you cry for everything.' Yeah, I cry for everything because only I know how's the feeling, seeing the new Austin."

For him, there's this wish: "Run, I've always wanted to run," he said.

Austin Figueroa said after his legs are repaired, doctors will work on his hands to make them more functional, and then he has plans for helping around the house.

"The most accomplished thing that I would do is help my family with chores and stuff," he said.

He's enjoying his time at the Ronald McDonald House, dreaming about a brighter future.

