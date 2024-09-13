How Ronald McDonald House has become more than a place to stay

For the past 50 years, The Ronald McDonald House Charities has exemplified its commitment to serving families in the most critical of times.

In 1975, they have grown to over 200 rooms and provide 7 different programs in the Philadelphia region. It was birthed from their leading principle "a sick child is a sick family" and while they began with the concept of meeting the basic needs and health care, they evolved into meeting the needs of the entire family. They watched families sleep in hospitals chairs to not leaving bedsides for meals. Therefore, The Ronald McDonald House was expanded. They have constantly been growing in ways to meet the needs of each family member, including siblings.

One new implementation is their education program. They now offer patients and siblings the opportunity to continue their education while in treatment. This program has many benefits including a seamless transition mainstreaming back into their home school, alleviating parents the additional burden of teaching their child and sibling/s, giving the parents/guardians the time to themselves, allows the children the possibility of another trusted, sounding ear and offering another environment where the patient and siblings can connect. However, above all, their academic program brings normalcy in an unforeseen season. It is an equal playing ground that all kids can relate to regardless of age and need.

Within their education program, every student has a grade appropriate lesson plan. Some children come with their own while other students may receive a level appropriate one provided by the Ronald McDonald House. The classroom is equipped with the latest technology with smartboards and iPads, a scientific area and a filly stocked book cart. One of their greatest strengths is the character of the teachers they have on staff. They are in-house teachers who exemplify flexibility with each student. Knowing children are in treatment and may not feel well

enough to attend that day, the teachers empathetically work closely to ensure that student doesn't fall behind on their timeframe. They communicate with their teachers back at home so that the student has a connection back at home.

Their program runs alongside the public academic year- from fall to spring and the summer includes a camp offering a different theme each week. Upon checkout, each student receives a bookbag filled with school necessities provided by their Back-to-School room. They gift about 250 backpacks per summer!

Programs like these are possible because of you and generous sponsors. To learn more and to donate today, visit RMHtelethon.org.