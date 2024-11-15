Creating a home away from home with Ronald McDonald House Charities

Get to know Ronald McDonald House Charities and the volunteers behind it | The Heartbeat

Making a house feel like a sanctuary is no small feat. It calls for dedication and a desire to serve others. When it's done with the right intention, those four walls are transformed into a home away from home.

"This is truly the home that love built," said Casey Melson, a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.

What often goes unseen is the force that has allowed the Ronald McDonald House Charities to grow over the past 50 years into a thriving environment for families to heal together.

"Volunteering is a way that you can see more than just your life and really make a difference on others, and there's just such a profound effect in how gratifying it is to help other people," Melson said.

Behind the warmth, care, and support felt as soon as you walk through the doors, you'll find a variety of dedicated volunteers.

"The volunteers that come and support our houses, we say they're the heart and soul of what we do here at the house," said Pam Cornforth, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Delaware.

They give more than their time, they pour their hearts, independent talents and compassion to help RMHC provide a sense of normalcy and comfort to families in need.

"To know that there's such an amazing place that you can come and not have to worry about where you're going to sleep, what you're going to eat, what you're going to do next, that all you have to focus on is taking care of your child," Melson said.

Some volunteers give back because they feel called to simply serve families, while others show up to pay it forward.

"As I got older, I guess my situation kind of resonated with me more," said Jamie Litzner, a volunteer at the Philadelphia House. "And I just felt the need to give back and to help and to share my experience."

Litzner knows all too well the lasting impact this house has made on her entire family while enduring treatment at just two years old. When she is not on duty keeping the streets of our city safe through the Philadelphia Police Department, you will find her embracing those who are currently living her story.

"I'm a survivor, stage 4, And it gave her hope. She hugged me and it was so heartwarming. And just to help and give a mother going through that some type of peace, even for a minute," Litzner said.

The numerous ways to serve are immeasurable to these families.

"They may be preparing lunch that will go out to our hospital family rooms. They may be, helping to write some thank you notes, thanking our donors. They will be making breakfast," Cornforth said. "They could be making lunches, or they could also be baking for our families. All rolling up those sleeves, loading and emptying a dishwasher, doing deep cleaning."

These people are the boots on the ground. And, they come in all ages!

Teen volunteers, like Natalie Nace and Miles Wilkins, bring their energy and fresh perspectives through the RMHC's Teen Advisory Council.

"Honestly, this like volunteering experience is the most meaningful thing," Nace said, "like probably in my entire life."

"Providing help, home and hope is just such a huge like, it's only a couple of words, but it has so much meaning to it," Wilkins said.

These teens tackle leadership roles in successfully planning events while spreading awareness to their generation such as their "Spare Some Love" bowling fundraiser.

"And last year, we raised over $30,000 for it," Nace said. "It's amazing to know that we have such an impact here."

As we know, financial donors play a crucial part in providing essential services to families.

"Our corporate sponsors to the telethon help us pay our bills so that we can keep the doors open and welcome the families that need a safe place to stay," Cornforth said.

Every act of kindness makes a home away from home a little warmer and a little brighter.

"And I think it holds a special place within all of us to give your time and to help other people," Litzner said. "The genuine love and compassion of everybody, I think it goes a long way."

Be a part of the village that helps create the Ronald McDonald House Charities a home away from home. And don't forget to tune into the telethon on CBS Philadelphia on Nov. 21.

To learn more and donate now, visit RMHC.org.