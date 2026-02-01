These Philadelphia-area restaurants will make your Valentine's Day date sizzle, according to OpenTable

Still looking for a spot to wine and dine your special someone for Valentine's Day?

A number of restaurants in the Philadelphia area landed on OpenTable's list of the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in the U.S.

OpenTable says the restaurants are "certifiably swoon-worthy spots people choose when the night matters most."

Pennsylvania

Butcher and Singer - located at 1500 Walnut St. in Center City, Philadelphia

According to its website, Butcher & Singer is an homage to the glitz and class of 1940s Hollywood, reaching into the past, plucking the best and brightest aspects of a bygone era. Built around an unparalleled selection of perfectly charred steaks and chops, the menu doesn't end with meat - an extensive raw bar, plus iconic entrees like the Twin Lobster Tails and Shrimp & Crab Louie, pair perfectly with classic cocktails like martinis and Manhattans.

Reservations are accepted.

The Belvedere Inn - located at 402 N. Queen St. in Lancaster

According to its website, The Belvedere Inn opened in 1998 inside a Victorian Italianate-style city mansion. The award-winning restaurant is known for its delicious contemporary American cuisine and elegant dining atmosphere.

Reservations are accepted.

Three restaurants in Pittsburgh also made OpenTable's list.

New Jersey

618 - located at 18 Park Ave. in Freehold

618 has been ranked one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S. five years in a row.

All February long, 618 is offering a 4-course $99 Romance Experience Menu paired with fun, festive Valentine's Day cocktail specials. On Feb. 14, couples can enjoy a 4-course menu for $129 per guest plus live music, elevated decor and extra touches that 618 says "make the night truly unforgettable."

Reservations are accepted.

The Franklinville Inn -- located at 2526 Delsea Dr. in Franklinville

According to its website, The Franklinville Inn captures the quaint charm of days when Benjamin Franklin traveled through town to Cape May. This lovely restored inn features an award-winning wine list, professional, gracious service and a premier private dining room. The Franklinville Inn offers the finest in American cuisine with signature dishes ranging from Crab Bisque to delicately seasoned Crab Cakes and Prime Rib cooked to perfection.

Reservations are accepted.

II Mulino New York - Atlantic City - located inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City at 1000 Boardwalk Hall

According to its website, Il Mulino New York has been crafting Abruzzese cuisine paired with unparalleled service for over 40 years. Zagat says the restaurant provides "one-of-a-kind" cuisine filled with delicious flavors, creating an "outstanding Italian classic" restaurant where "every dish is a masterpiece."

II Mulino New York - Atlantic City is offering a Valentine's Day Prix Fixe menu on Feb. 14 for $175 per person.

Reservations are accepted.

Washington Inn & Wine Bar - located at 801 Washington St. in Cape May

According to its website, The Washington Inn offers six unique dining areas, from a summer patio to cozy fireside tables. Often described as romantic, its easy-going elegance will satisfy anyone's craving for fine dining. The enticing menu offers the best of American cuisine but with an inventive, upscale edge.

Reservations are accepted.

The Washington Inn is also hosting a Galentine's Day Wine & Chocolate Tasting at the Wine Bar on Feb. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m.

It will feature live music, a crafted cocktail menu, small bites and of course wine and chocolate.

Tickets are $25.