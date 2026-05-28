New Jersey carnival canceled after 1st night ended with several arrests, officer injured, officials say

A South Jersey carnival has been canceled after a police officer was injured when several fights broke out Wednesday night, officials said.

Burlington County officials said Thursday the remaining dates of the Roebling Carnival in Florence Township will be canceled after people became unruly, which led to several arrests.

Wednesday was the first night of the carnival, and it was scheduled to go through Saturday.

Five people were arrested, including four teenagers, officials said. All five of the people arrested were charged with disorderly conduct. A 14-year-old girl was also charged with obstruction and failure to disperse, and a 16-year-old girl was charged with resisting arrest.

All the teens, in the range of 14 to 16 years old, were processed at the Florence Township Police Department and released, officials said. A 20-year-old charged was also processed and released. The investigation into the fights is ongoing, and additional charges are expected to follow, according to officials.

The officer who was injured was treated and released from a local hospital, officials said.

"The safety of our community, our officers and all carnival attendees is our top priority," the Florence Township Police Department said in a statement. "We recognize that this decision is not made lightly and understand the disappointment this may cause residents and families who look forward to this event. However, the circumstances that developed require immediate action to maintain a safe environment for all."

In recent years, carnivals in the Philadelphia region have become violent and unruly with large crowds, which have led to arrests and events being canceled.

Earlier in May, The St. Mary of the Lakes Carnival and Music Fest in Medford Township put in new rules and regulations to help deter unruly crowds.