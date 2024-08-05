2 men charged in car theft-related crime spree dating back to April 2023, police say

Kamala Harris' VP pick could come as soon as Monday | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were charged for their alleged involvement in a series of car-related thefts from April 2023 to July 2024 in Northeast Philadephia, police said Monday.

The Northeast Detectives Division identified Robert Reynolds, 20, through nearby home and business surveillance video as a suspect involved in 12 instances of auto theft, theft from vehicles, access device fraud and robbery.

Authorities arrested Reynolds on a robbery warrant and charged him with criminal mischief, theft of unlawful taking and theft of receiving stolen property. Police said the 20-year-old was charged in connection with the following crimes:

April 2023: Fraud incident on the 900 block of Gilham Street.

September 2023:

8800 Manchester Ave: Two acts of vandalism.



2800 Walnut Hill Street: Two acts of vandalism.



2700 Tolbut Street: One theft from auto and four acts of vandalism.



2500 Maxwell Street: Two thefts from auto and one act of vandalism.

April 2024: One theft from an auto incident on the 11000 block of Jeanes Street.

May 2024: One theft from an auto incident on the 1700 block of Bleigh Avenue.

June 2024:

One stolen auto on the 1800 block of Murray Street.



One theft from an auto on the 7900 block of Algon Avenue.

July 2024:

One theft from an auto on the 7600 block of Dungan Road.



Three thefts from auto on the 7300 block of Dungan Road.



One theft from an auto on the 6700 block of Horrocks Street.

Investigators said they also identified another suspect, Raekwon Reynolds, 26, who was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, theft from motor vehicles and access fraud.

The Northeast Detectives Division said the robberies happened primarily during early morning hours and encouraged the community to remain vigilant.

Authorities are still investigating a separate string of car vandalism in Philadelphia. Police said "multiple clusters of vehicle vandalisms" have been reported where car windows were broken into and items were taken from the vehicles throughout the city.

One man was arrested for his role in the vandalism spree. However, investigators said multiple suspects are involved who have yet to be identified.