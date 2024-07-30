Philadelphia police search for multiple suspects wanted in cluster of car vandalisms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was arrested in multiple vandalism incidents and car thefts that happened in Northern Liberties earlier this month, Philadelphia police announced Monday.

Isaac Tate was arrested by police on Saturday, July 13, in connection with multiple car thefts on North 5th Street and the 1200 block of North 7th Street, according to police.

However, investigators said Tate is just one of multiple suspects involved in a recent spike in car vandalisms and thefts throughout Philadelphia.

Authorities said "multiple clusters of vehicle vandalisms" have been reported where car windows were broken into and items were taken from the vehicles.

The clusters of car vandalisms have been reported on the following blocks, according to police:

May 23, 2024, 2900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue

May 30, 2024, 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue

June 16, 2024, 200 block of Brown Street

June 21, 2024, 700 block of North 5th Street

July 22, 2024, 600 block of North 19th Street

July 23, 2024, 700 block of North 22nd Street

July 26, 2024, 2100 block of Walden Street

July 27, 2024, 400 and 500 blocks of North Front Street

July 28, 2024, 2200 block of Sansom Street

Investigators ask anyone who lives in these areas to check their surveillance cameras and report any information that could be related to these cases of vandalism.

Police said they have already obtained and are thoroughly reviewing video from several of the reported incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Detective Division at (215) 686-3093 or the department's anonymous tipline at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).

Authorities also advise residents to be vigilant and protect their cars by removing any visible valuables from inside the vehicle and consider purchasing anti-theft devices.