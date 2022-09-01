Road closures, SEPTA detours in place for President Joe Biden's Philadelphia visit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The president's visit to Philadelphia on Thursday means people should be prepared for traffic delays and SEPTA detours.

President's Visit:

The president and first lady are expected to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport around 6:30 p.m.

The presidential motorcade will travel to Independence Mall ahead of Biden's speech which is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The president and first lady are expected to depart from PHL at 9:15 p.m.

So officials warn drivers should watch out for traffic disruptions along the motorcade route.

"Secret Service shuts down anything they want, any time they want, and that's just the way it is and the way it should be," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Street closures around Independence Mall look like they’re already happening ahead of President Biden delivering a speech in Philly tonight @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/yh2GPARlDm — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 1, 2022

Barricades have been set up to block off part of Independence Mall @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/sZZYeuXOHb — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 1, 2022



Road Closures:

Drivers should expect traffic closures from 4th Street to 6th Street and from Market Street down to Walnut Street for much of the day.



SEPTA Detours:

SEPTA commuters should also expect detours around Independence Mall.

SEPTA riders should expect detours and some Market-Frankford Line subways may bypass the 5th Street Station Thursday afternoon.

Officials also tell CBS3 Congress Hall, the West Wing and Old City Hall, on Independence Square will be open until 3 p.m. on Thursday.