Part of I-76 westbound near the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia reopens after crash

A crash that had part of I-76 westbound closed in Philadelphia on Thursday is now reopened, ReadyPhiladelphia, the Office of Emergency Management said.

ReadyPhiladelphia said the traffic has been moving slowly on I-76, but drivers should still expect delays and allow additional travel time in an update after 6 p.m.

In an alert after 4:30 p.m., ReadyPhiladelphia said I-76 westbound near University City between Exit 345, 30th and Market streets, and Exit 344, I-676 and U.S. 30 East Central Philadelphia are closed.

Authorities urge drivers to consider detours and alternate routes.

Drivers can find traffic information on pa511.com.

