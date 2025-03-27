Watch CBS News
Part of I-76 westbound near the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia reopens after crash

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia.
A crash that had part of I-76 westbound closed in Philadelphia on Thursday is now reopened, ReadyPhiladelphia, the Office of Emergency Management said.

ReadyPhiladelphia said the traffic has been moving slowly on I-76, but drivers should still expect delays and allow additional travel time in an update after 6 p.m.

In an alert after 4:30 p.m., ReadyPhiladelphia said I-76 westbound near University City between Exit 345, 30th and Market streets, and Exit 344, I-676 and U.S. 30 East Central Philadelphia are closed.

Authorities urge drivers to consider detours and alternate routes.

Drivers can find traffic information on pa511.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

Taleisha Newbill

