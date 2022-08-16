Road closed after truck gets stuck under bridge in Winslow Township, Camden County
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A warning for drivers in Camden County. You'll want to avoid Fleming Pike in Winslow Township.
A truck got stuck under a bridge forcing Fleming Pike to close between South Egg Harbor Road and White Horse Pike.
Police say the road could be shut down for the next few hours while they work to move the truck.
