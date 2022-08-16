Watch CBS News
Road closed after truck gets stuck under bridge in Winslow Township, Camden County

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A warning for drivers in Camden County. You'll want to avoid Fleming Pike in Winslow Township. 

Fleming Pike between S. Egg Harbor Road and White Horse Pike, will be closed for the next few hours while work crews unload a tractor trailer.

Posted by Winslow Township Police Department (NJ) on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

A truck got stuck under a bridge forcing Fleming Pike to close between South Egg Harbor Road and White Horse Pike. 

Police say the road could be shut down for the next few hours while they work to move the truck.

