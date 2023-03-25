"A piece of me is missing": Family is hopeful to find sister after explosion at chocolate factory

"A piece of me is missing": Family hopeful to find sister after explosion at chocolate factory

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- Crews are braving the cold and rain to search for the five people who remain missing and may be trapped under the rubble after an explosion at a candy factory owned by the R.M. Palmer Company Friday.

Hundreds of emergency workers have been on the scene using heavy equipment to clear debris.

One man spoke with CBS News Philadelphia who says his sister was in the building when it exploded.

"You didn't expect it to happen," Frankie Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez came to the site of the explosion Saturday searching for answers on the whereabouts of his 45-year-old sister, Diana Cedeño. The married mother of two went to work at R.M. Palmer Company the day before but never came home.

"Lost," Gonzalez said. "Like a piece of me is missing."

The deadly explosion took place around 5 p.m. Friday, sending debris and flames shooting into the air. A section of the candy factory, famous for its hollow chocolate Easter bunnies, was leveled.

Overnight, first responders pulled one survivor from the wreckage.

"Someone was found alive that was, you know, in rubble, and not knowing whether they're going to live or die," vice president of West Reading Borough Council Philip Wert said.

While crews use specialized equipment to search for more signs of life in the rubble, officials are looking into what caused the blast.

Gonzalez says his niece also works in the factory and told him this: "Third shift had told first shift, and first shift told second shift, that they had smelled gas," Gonzalez said. "You know, and the supervisors told everybody 'don't worry about it,' that they have it getting checked."

A spokesperson for UGI utilities says there were no reports of a gas leak in the week before the explosion.

Melissa Buckley owns a company that rents the building right across the street.

"The whole side of the building, all the glass, the garage doors was completely blown out," Buckley said. "I'm concerned about structural stability on that side."

Structural engineers will assess the damage to nearby buildings.

As for Gonzalez, he's praying his sister will be found alive.

"We're just hoping that, you know, she found a space or something to hide in or something," Gonzalez said. "Don't want to give up hope."

Officials have not released the identity of the two people killed.