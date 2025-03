NJ Transit River Line service resumes after person struck in Cinnaminson, New Jersey

Service was suspended for about an hour on New Jersey Transit's River Line after someone was struck Tuesday morning, the transit agency said.

Chopper 3 was over a stopped train near Cinnaminson station.

NJ Transit said service was suspended in both directions between Riverton and Riverside stations.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Service resumed shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The condition of the person or people struck was not immediately available.

The Cinnaminson Fire Department urged drivers and pedestrians to use caution in the area of 1500 Broad Street where several emergency vehicles were present.