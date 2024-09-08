Center City Philadelphia goes car-free on Sundays in September for "Open Streets: West Walnut"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sundays in September, residents and visitors spending time in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood won't have to worry about dodging traffic as they walk, shop and dine.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 8, the Center City District's new "Open Streets: West Walnut" program will temporarily shut down streets to vehicle traffic on 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets.

Cross streets will stay open at the following intersections:

16th Street

17th Street

19th Street

1700 and 1800 blocks of Sansom Street

Road closures go into effect by 8 a.m. on Sundays until 6 p.m., and Open Streets: West Walnut will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

According to the Center City District, visitors to Center City during Open Streets will get to enjoy "ambient entertainment, including acoustic musicians, strolling performers, dance groups and more." A family zone will also have sidewalk chalk and games and activities for kids.

Multiple restaurants included in the Open Streets zone are expanding outdoor seating and nearly two-dozens stores in the area will have deals, discounts and sidewalk sales.

Open Streets: West Walnut is happening on Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Sept. 22 and Sept. 29. The first two weeks of Open Streets also coincides with Center City District Restaurant Week, where diners can also find meal and food specials at dozens of participating restaurants.