Bicyclist fatally struck in Rittenhouse Square among 2 killed in separate Philadelphia crashes, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 30-year-old woman bicyclist was fatally struck in Rittenhouse Square, and two other crashes in Philadelphia left a person dead and another critically injured Wednesday night, police said.

The crash that left the bicyclist dead happened at the intersection of Spruce and 18th streets at 7 p.m., according to police.

A 68-year-old man driving a "blue 2018 vehicle" was traveling west on Spruce Street when it hit the bicyclist, who was also heading westbound in the bike lane, police said. The woman sustained severe head trauma, police said. She was taken to Jefferson Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. Authorities said charges haven't been filed at this time.

Around the same time in Northeast Philly, police said a man in his 50s was struck and killed while standing on the corner by a person driving a black Toyota. The incident happened on the corner of Frankford and East Allegheny avenues just after 7 p.m.

Police said medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 7:15 p.m. The person driving the Toyota stayed on the scene. No arrests have been made, authorities said.

Earlier in the day in East Germantown, a 26-year-old was struck and critically injured in a hit-and-run, police said. The hit-and-run happened just after 4:30 p.m. while the 26-year-old was crossing the street. She was placed in critical condition at Einstein Hospital, authorities said.

Police said the person who struck the 26-year-old fled in a blue Cadillac. The car was eventually found on the 5600 block of Sprague Street and a female driver was taken into custody, authorities said.