Mostly sunny in Philadelphia area Friday, dry stretch continues into the weekend. See the weather forecast.

Friday is shaping up to be a fantastic day weather-wise in the Philadelphia area with tons of sunshine, air that is a bit less hazy, comfortable temps, and the continued low humidity levels for this time of the year.

With more sunshine breaking through, temperatures will begin a warming trend that carries us toward the upper 80s by the weekend. One thing to note, though, is that the rip current risk at the shore will be HIGH as we head into the weekend, so be careful if you head out in the water and mind the warning signs and flags.

CBS News Philadelphia

This weekend is looking sunny and warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. With no major storm systems in the forecast, it's a good time to enjoy the milder air while it lasts.

Rain chances will be limited, with only a stray shower chance inland as the east wind lifts into the higher elevations. Otherwise, we're in for a fairly quiet and dry stretch through the seven-day forecast, which may end up being one of the longest rain-free stretches of the year.

CBS News Philadelphia

As of Thursday, we've gone seven consecutive days with no measurable rainfall, making it the fourth longest so far in 2025. The longest stretch to this point is 13 days back in April (around spring break time if you recall).

Looking ahead to next week, we may enter another heat wave with high temps back around the 90-degree mark for a stretch of days beginning Monday. Humidity levels will also be going up considerably.

Your NEXT weather team will keep you posted. Enjoy!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 64.

Saturday: Sunny. High 86, Low 62.

Sunday: Sunny. High 89, Low 63.

Monday: Sunny, hot. High 92, Low 67.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 93, Low 70.

Wednesday: Isolated shower. High 91, Low 75.

Thursday: Stray shower. High 90, Low 74.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast