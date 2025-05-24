Teen dead, 4 hurt in shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania as gunfire strikes neighboring homes

3 hospitalized in Chester, Pa. shooting; gunshots heard on Ring camera video | Digital Brief

One person was killed and four people were injured in a shooting Friday night in Chester, Pennsylvania, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened near 10th and Crosby streets around 10:47 p.m. Friday.

Police responded to the scene after hearing gunfire close to Chester police headquarters. When they arrived on the 200 block of East 10th Street, officers saw two people running on foot and heard multiple voices shouting.

A Ring camera from a home near the scene captured audio of multiple gunshots and people can be seen running.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds on the front steps of a home on the block. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Left, a map of Chester, Pennsylvania showing the intersection of 9th and Crosby streets where a shooting happened Friday, May 23. Right, Ring camera footage showing people running after multiple shots ring out. CBS News Philadelphia/Ring

Police checked inside the home where the teen was found and found three more gunshot victims inside. They were ages 16, 25 and 26. A handgun was also found inside the living room.

A fifth victim, a 21-year-old, was found outside with a graze wound on his back.

Those victims were taken to local hospitals and their conditions were not released Saturday.

Police said multiple shell casings were found in the street and backyard of the home where the victims were found and that there was likely an exchange of gunfire.

Two apartments and a neighboring home were also struck with gunfire but thankfully the occupants, which included a 3-year-old child, were unharmed.

The shooting happened during "what appeared to be a gathering or party," according to police.

"The Chester Police Department strongly believes that celebrations and social gatherings should never end in tragedy, no one should lose their life simply for attending a gathering in their community," the department said in a statement.

One witness told police a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

"This heartbreaking violence is a painful reminder that we must come together as a community to protect our neighborhoods and our youth," Mayor Stefan Roots said in a statement. "The City of Chester will not stand idle while senseless acts of gun violence rob families of their loved ones. We are committed to supporting our police department in finding those responsible and to investing in the solutions that bring lasting peace to our city."

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Chester police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office Crime Investigation Division.

Joe Brandt

