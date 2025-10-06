Watch CBS News
2 dead in motorcycle crash in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, police say

Two people died in a motorcycle crash in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, police said. 

Two motorcycles were headed east on MacDade Boulevard just before 4 a.m. when they collided, causing the crash on the 1900 block of East MacDade Boulevard in Folsom, Ridley Township police said. William Getty, who was driving one of the motorcycles, and his passenger, Katrina Pennell, died in the crash. They were not wearing helmets, and speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.

The driver of the other bike suffered a minor leg injury, police said.

Police said both drivers were traveling together to the same destination.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

People started a small memorial near the scene of the crash Sunday. 

