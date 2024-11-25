Homeowner speaks out after 2 violent crashes outside Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, home

Delaware County man speaks out following 2 crashes within hours outside Ridley Township home

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Early Sunday morning, Daniel Tranchina and his family woke up to chaos just feet from their front door.

"I ran downstairs and looked out and to my surprise, there was a car upside down on the neighbor's front porch. Our car was missing and about 70 feet up the street, upside down and clearly totaled," Tranchina said. "It looked like a war zone."

Ridley Township police say at around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday a woman driving a Chevy Equinox southbound on Morton Avenue crashed into a Subaru, causing her vehicle to flip onto the Subaru. Ridley Township Police officers at the scene detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for an ankle injury. Police are awaiting toxicology results and considering possible charges related to driving under the influence.

That was just the first accident of the morning.

"We both woke to another horrible noise and I said, 'That must of been a dream from the prior,'" Tranchina said.

Just hours later, around 5:22 a.m., a second crash occurred when a man driving a blue van southbound on Morton Avenue was struck by another vehicle that ran a red light. The impact caused the van driver to crash into a traffic pole and the family's tree.

"We just purchased the house in July, and unbeknownst to us, there was several accidents through this intersection here," Tranchina said.

Since 2014, there have been a total of 32 crashes at the intersection of Morton and Swarthmore avenues, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

"We literally went to bed last night wondering if there's going to be a vehicle inside our home in the morning or during the middle of the night," Tranchina said.

Tranchina hopes Ridley Township will install a guardrail to prevent any future crashes.

"My hope is the township will finally do something to help protect our property and our wellbeing," Tranchina said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Township's Board of Commissioners but has not heard back.