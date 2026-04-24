Ride Hard, Breathe Easy holding 10th annual benefit ride for families facing lung cancer

A Philadelphia-area nonprofit is turning grief into action — one ride at a time.

Ride Hard, Breathe Easy was founded after John Matthews lost his mother to lung cancer. Now, the organization is helping patients across nearly a dozen cancer centers by raising money to ease the financial burden that can come with a diagnosis.

This week marks the nonprofit's 10th annual ride, bringing cyclists together to push their limits while supporting families facing lung cancer.

One rider, Lisa Etkins, is preparing to take on 100 miles in a single day.

"Our ambition is to relieve the burden they are facing when they're dealing with something as serious as a lung cancer diagnosis," Matthews said.

Organizers say every mile ridden helps support patients — proving this ride is about much more than the finish line.