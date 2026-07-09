Man arrested for threatening to burn down Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home, police say

A Delaware County man was taken into custody on Wednesday after making a verbal threat to commit arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home, police say.

Richard Franklin, 65, is charged with terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, harassment and disorderly conduct, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said a new unit formed to address threats of political violence arrested Franklin. The threat was made a year after Cody Balmer — a man who prosecutors said was "harboring hatred" toward the governor — hopped a fence and intentionally set a fire that burned the governor's mansion after the first night of Passover.

This image provided by Commonwealth Media Services shows damage after a fire at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion while Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Commonwealth Media Services via AP) / AP

Franklin did not act on the alleged threat, and is now in county jail.

On Tuesday, Franklin visited State Rep. Leanne Krueger's district office in Brookhaven and attempted to get assistance about paying outstanding taxes.

While speaking to a staff member, Franklin allegedly used an antisemitic slur and made a threat to burn the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion in Harrisburg.

State troopers in the Political Violence Threat Unit went to Franklin's home on Wednesday to address the threats and arrest him.

"He made an admission to using the ethnic slur and related the statement(s) he made about the Governor's mansion were sympathetic and positive in nature because the Governor and his family survived the previous arson," according to a news release.

According to court records, Franklin was taken to the Delaware County Prison and was unable to post $100,000 monetary bail. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week.