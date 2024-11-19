Man's burned body found in Northeast Philadelphia driveway

Authorities responding to a report of a fire at a Northeast Philadelphia home found a man with severe burns lying in a driveway, Philadelphia police said.

Police and firefighters were called to a blaze in the driveway of a home on the 8000 block of Leonard Street in the Rhawnhurst section of the city just after 3 a.m.

The Philadelphia Fire Department put out the fire and pronounced the man dead around 3:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office and the Northeast Detective Division. The man was taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office, which will determine his cause of death.