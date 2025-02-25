Retired Crayola crayons back in stock at Pennsylvania's Crayola Experience for limited time

For the first time in its history, Crayola will bring back a collection of retired crayon colors.

Guests who visit the Crayola Experience in Easton, Pennsylvania, can buy a custom pack of the newly reinstalled crayon colors, plus mix and match other crayons and markers from the store's 40-foot-long Pick Your Pack wall.

Guests looking for a colorful dose of nostalgia should act soon though because this is a limited-edition collection. The pack includes eight colors that were retired from 1990 to 2017.

The nostalgic collection of colors includes: Dandelion, which was retired in 2017; Blizzard Blue, Magic Mint and Mulberry, retired in 2003; Orange Red, Violet Blue, Lemon Yellow and Raw Umber, retired in 1990.

Crayola

Beginning in spring 2025, the limited edition retired colors will be available in several products including crayons, markers, colored pencil packs, activity kits and themed coloring books at most national retailers, the company wrote in a news release.

The Crayola Experience in Northampton County is described online as the commonwealth's "most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play," with more than 20 hands-on attractions. According to the company's website, Crayola has 800,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space in the Lehigh Valley.

There are other Crayola Experience locations in Orlando, Florida; Plano, Texas; Chandler, Arizona; and at the Mall of America in Minnesota.