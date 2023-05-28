Watch CBS News
Renaissance Faire returns to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philly Renaissance Faire has set up camp at Fort Mifflin.

It's three days of fun, fantasy, and entertainment on Hog Island Road near Philadelphia International Airport.

There are several stages with performances ranging from singing to juggling, and magic. You can even try your hand at knife and axe throwing. 

Of course, there's plenty of fair food and a variety of craft vendors.

Monday is the final day of The Renaissance Faire.

