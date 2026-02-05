Carl Henderson of Carl's Cards and Collectibles remembered by community as "ultimate Philly sports fan"

Lauren Pignetti says she's lost track of the number of people who have stopped by Carl's Cards and Collectibles in Havertown to offer their condolences.

"If you weren't a Philadelphia sports fan, he didn't even understand that," she said. "The last few days, seeing all of that has been insane in the best sort of way."

Shop owner Carl Henderson died last week.

His daughter said he was dealing with some recent heart issues. Henderson leaves behind a 30-plus-year career as a collector of all things Philly sports.

"He was a crazy Philadelphia sports fan, but he was also a husband, a dad and a son," Pignetti said.

Her father's business on Eagle Road in Havertown has stood as a figurative sports museum: cards, caps, balls, pucks, helmets, figurines, jerseys. There were many visits by Philly superstar athletes, the most recent being Julius "Dr. J" Erving. His favorite, Pignetti said, was the Flyers' late Bernie Parent.

"He's seen parents bring kids in and then those kids become parents, and they bring their kids in, so he's seen kids grow up here and have their own kids and bring them in here," she said.

Customers said the shop is a special place.

"It's just a pleasure to bring my son," Liz Delucia said. "To know this is in our town is just a beautiful thing."

"Thirty-one years doing the same thing for the most part in the same town, you kind of just become your own little legend," Pignetti said.

She said her father was looking forward to turning 70 in July. Along with his daughter, Henderson is survived by his wife and mother. Pignetti said she'll continue with her father's passion.

"He was the ultimate Philly sports fan, and he turned it into a business," she added. "Maybe he is going to pull a few strings for us up there and get us some more championships."