Carl Henderson, owner of Carl's Cards & Collectibles in Havertown, dies, family says

Carl Henderson, the owner of a popular sports memorabilia and novelty shop in Havertown, Pennsylvania, has died.

The news was announced Saturday on social media pages for Carl's Cards & Collectibles.

"Our hearts are literally broken. We have no words. We are devastated to announce the passing of our favorite person," the post, signed by his family, said. "Carl was the best person we knew and then some, with a love for Philly Sports that was infectious, and a love for his store that was unmatched. This doesn't feel real and we are taking each minute as it comes."

Carl's Cards & Collectibles, located on West Eagle Road, is celebrating 31 years in business in 2026, according to their website.

The store has long been a popular spot to find unique, Philadelphia sports memorabilia and has hosted many events with local athletes over the years.

Fresh off their Super Bowl LIX victory, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham visited Carl's Cards & Collectibles to sign autographs in February 2025.