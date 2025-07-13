Search suspended for missing swimmer in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, police say

The search for a missing swimmer in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has been suspended, police announced Sunday morning.

Rehoboth Beach police said they were notified about a missing swimmer last seen in the ocean surf on the beach off of Olive Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police previously described the swimmer as a man in his twenties, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds.

Investigators didn't specify exactly why but said around 11 a.m. Sunday that the search had been suspended.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Delaware State Police Aviation assisted police with the search.