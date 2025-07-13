Watch CBS News
Search suspended for missing swimmer in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

The search for a missing swimmer in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has been suspended, police announced Sunday morning.

Rehoboth Beach police said they were notified about a missing swimmer last seen in the ocean surf on the beach off of Olive Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police previously described the swimmer as a man in his twenties, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds.

Investigators didn't specify exactly why but said around 11 a.m. Sunday that the search had been suspended.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Delaware State Police Aviation assisted police with the search. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

