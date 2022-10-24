Last day to register to vote. Candidates tour Commonwealth.

With just over 2 weeks before Election Day, candidates tour the Commonwealth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's just over two weeks until Election Day and it's a contentious political race here in Pennsylvania. Monday, Oct. 24, is your last day to register to vote in the upcoming mid-term election.

In the contentious U.S. Senate race, Democratic candidate John Fetterman's campaign will host a press conference in State College ahead of Tuesday's debate against Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman made an in-person campaign stop in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state's candidates for governor were on the campaign trail this weekend.

Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro made stops in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Republican candidate Doug Mastriano held a campaign rally outside of Scranton on Saturday.

If you still need to register to vote just check out the voter guide. It has everything you need to know about requesting a mail-in ballot for next month's election.