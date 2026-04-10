Months after propane explosion, Refuge Nation Church in Delaware to reopen doors this weekend

First, it was a propane tank explosion that blasted out its windows, tore apart pieces of its ceiling and left lights dangling inside Refuge Nation Church in November.

Then, in January, a pipe burst during the extreme cold, which caused water to rain down inside the church as repairs were underway.

"I came in, and it was a giant waterfall," Pastor John Grimsley said. "It was something that we didn't expect, but we came together, and the community supported us."

Services have been canceled ever since the 500-pound propane tank exploded as crews were doing maintenance work on the railroad tracks next to the church on Wrangle Hill Road in Bear.

Grimsley says his congregation has been challenged and endured a series of setbacks.

"The church is still a vital part of a community," he said, "so it kind of discombobulated us for a little bit, but there's just no place like home."

Now, more than five months later, the sanctuary has been put back together, repairs have been completed and the church is reopening its doors and officially welcoming members back this weekend.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the love and being able to hug everybody and to interact," Yanajha Hyatt, who attends Refuge Nation Church, said.

"Just to see everybody back in the same place at the same time coming back home, it's very exciting," Latilda Jackson, who also attends Refuge Nation Church, said.

Through the power of prayer, Grimsley says the challenges have only made his congregation stronger, and he's grateful to be back.

"It's going to be like a big family reunion," Grimsley said. "Everybody is just excited to come back home and worship together."

Services are set for 11 a.m. on Sunday. Grimsley says bible study will remain online for now, but he hopes to bring that back in person next month.