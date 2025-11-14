Delaware church leans on community after propane explosion causes extensive damage

It's an explosion that not only rattled Refuge Nation Church in Bear, Delaware, but it also caused the church to temporarily shut down after windows were broken and lights were left dangling.

"The last two weeks have been kind of chaotic," said Pastor John Grimsley. "Ceilings have been shifted inside, tiles down, all of the electronics have been fried because of the percussion blast."

Grimsley says services have been canceled ever since a 500-pound propane tank exploded on November 1.

Crews were doing maintenance work on the Delmarva Central Railroad tracks about 500 feet away from the church near Wrangle Hill Road. Investigators say the blast has been ruled an accident, and was caused by some kind of malfunction during the heating process of the tracks.

"Two of my members were supposed to be in the church and they were delayed. Thank God they weren't there, so we are still incredibly thankful," Grimsley said.

The explosion also shattered windows at nearby homes, and damaged several businesses at the same industrial complex the church is located.

Chris Coviello owns the building and has been dealing with adjusters, engineers and insurance companies.

"After the shock and everything is cleared and cleaning up the drywall we started inspecting and it's definitely a little worse, or a lot worse, than what we anticipated," Coviello said.

The church was hit the hardest, but Grimsley says many community members have made small donations. The pastor at Highway Word of Faith Church, in nearby Wilmington, has also opened his doors and invited the Refuge Nation congregation to use space in the church for free to continue services.

"It's heart-touching, it has not restored my faith but just reaffirmed my faith in humanity, we will get through this difficult time," Grimsley said.

There's no timeline on when the church can reopen, but Grimsley expects it will be several months. He says services will continue November 23 at the temporary location.