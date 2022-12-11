Watch CBS News
Online store reveals America's favorite holiday candy

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The holiday season is about giving, but it's also about sweet treats. An online candy store just put out its map of the top Christmas candies in every state.

Candystore.com surveyed thousands of customers, distributors and manufacturers to create a list of favorites

In Pennsylvania, Reese's Cup Minis took the top spot.

In New Jersey, Skittles were the favorite.

And in Delaware, candy lovers turned to Starburst the most.

