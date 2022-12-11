Online store reveals America's favorite holiday candy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The holiday season is about giving, but it's also about sweet treats. An online candy store just put out its map of the top Christmas candies in every state.

Candystore.com surveyed thousands of customers, distributors and manufacturers to create a list of favorites

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Pennsylvania, Reese's Cup Minis took the top spot.

In New Jersey, Skittles were the favorite.

And in Delaware, candy lovers turned to Starburst the most.