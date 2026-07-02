Despite shortened route and extreme heat, Red, White Blue To-Do Pomp and Parade goes on

Despite a shortened parade route and temperatures climbing into the 100s Thursday, the Red, White and Blue To-Do Pomp and Parade still stepped off and marched down Independence Mall, celebrating all things 250.

"July 2 is the day that we actually agreed upon, Richard Henry Lee's Declaration of Independence," a John Adams reenactor said.

That is the reason Founding Father John Adams thought July 2 would be America's birthday celebration rather than July Fourth.

On Thursday, John Adams was a part of the parade. More than 20 groups, from Philadelphia to those visiting the city from Puerto Rico, took part.

"No other place. Brotherly love, where else could we be?" former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Byron Evans said.

Evans came with Strong Ties from Arizona.

Many participants were dressed in their USA best. Performers, cheerleaders and steppers marched from the National Constitution Center to Carpenters' Hall.

"What are we telling our children? That we were here when the founding of the country was here, and it's important that people see people like themselves," said Loretta H. Cheeks, the CEO of Strong Ties, visiting from Arizona and participating in the parade.

Keeping cool was key Thursday morning, including for 2-year-old Nora Murphy, who rode along in one of the 13 handmade floats.

"She has a fan inside of her float and we have lots of sunscreen on and she's got a very cold juice," Nora's mom, Laruen Tuttle, said.

Paradegoers stuck to the shade, for the most part, along the route. Umbrellas, fans, water bottles and the like were favorite accessories.

"I think it's very hot, but it's worth it to be able to be here for all the celebration," Claudia Protzman, who was visiting for the Fourth of July celebrations from West Virginia, said.