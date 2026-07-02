Temps get hotter in Philadelphia region Thursday as dangerous heat wave continues. Here's the weather forecast.

With a high temperature of 97 degrees Wednesday in the Philadelphia region, our heat wave is now officially our fourth of the year.

Day 3 of a likely seven-day run continues Thursday. The hottest temperatures arrive Thursday and Friday, with temps in the 103 to 105 range. The feels-like temperatures will be 110 to 115 degrees in the Delaware Valley.

In addition, there is a chance for a few pop-up storms, mainly on Friday and Saturday evenings. Some could produce gusty winds and hail, along with lightning and heavy rain.

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday is a day that will likely have MANY people outside, especially during the peak heat, because it falls on the Fourth of July with the final 2026 Men's World Cup match at Philadelphia Stadium. It's important to stay hydrated and be mindful of things like headaches, fatigue and dizziness. Those symptoms are all signs that you are entering into heat-related illnesses, and you'll need to cool down immediately.

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, so please take it seriously.

Plan and prepare for the heat

Have somewhere cool to rest, special care for pets, check on neighbors and family, limit time outdoors, check fluid in cars and keep hydrated.

Swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls are places to stay cool.

Cars become death traps in the heat. No people or pets should ever be left in the car. The heat can reach 125 degrees in minutes and cause death. Check your back seat before leaving a car.

Buildings with no air conditioning will heat up and retain the heat. That cumulative effect of the heat after 3-5 days could be deadly for some.

100-degree days in Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

Our heat records since 1894

There have only been 64 100-degree days in Philly since 1894 (per the NWS).

We've had only one 100-plus day in 14 years. That was last June 24, 2025.

one 100-plus day in 14 years. That was last June 24, 2025. The hottest day on record for Philly is 106 on Aug. 7, 1918.

The hottest July temperature on record is 104 on July 3, 1966.

Back-to-back 100-degree days have only occurred 14 times. The last back-to-back 100-degree days were in July 2011.

Three consecutive 100-degree days have only happened twice in Philly history, during July of 1993 and July of 1966.

We have never had four consecutive 100-degree days.

Records we are chasing: July 1 record is 102 from 1901, July 2 is 103 from 1901, July 3 is 104 from 1966.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 104, low 79.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 105, low 82.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 102, low 82.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert: High 94, low 79.

Monday: Heat breaks. High 86, low 74.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 85, low 72.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy High 89, low 72.