Red October: Phillies playoff run is sweet for local economy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies' success is giving a much-needed boost to businesses in Philadelphia. Many fans will be spending some "green" this Red October.

McGillin's Olde Ale House on Drury Street in Center City will become a sea of red Tuesday night. Co-owner Chris Mullins says the Phillies game tonight will bring out twice the size of a normal Tuesday night crowd.

"If Friday and Saturday was any indication, it will be very loud and very raucous and very excited. They were into every single pitch, every hit and it was just dynamic," Mullins said.

The sports bar is all decked out for the game. Tables and chairs have been re-arranged on both floors so everyone can see the TV. They're even serving special drinks.

"Phillie-tini is obviously a red drink and a Phanatic Drop is a two gingers, Irish whiskey and apple pucker dropped into a pint of cider," Co-owner of McGillin's Chris Mullins said.

Meanwhile, Termini Brothers Bakery on South 8th Street in South Philadelphia is also seeing a boost in business thanks to the Phillies' winning streak.

Retail manager Maria Rapone says the bakery has sold more than 150 Phillies-themed cupcakes since Monday.

"It's a big process. We have a huge production in back. We're making hundreds on end in cupcakes and a lot of the red velvet cakes as well," Rapone said.

Angela Val, CEO of Visit Philadelphia, says the boost in business across the city will help make up for lost revenue during the pandemic shutdown.

"This is a great boom for our city and all of our restaurants and bars that have had a hard time over the last two years," Val said.

Aside from restaurants and bars, hotels will benefit during the Phillies' home games later this week.