Transportation officials discuss REAL ID with May deadline approaching

The deadline for residents to get a REAL ID is quickly approaching. If you're planning to fly this summer, you'll need it.

With the May 7 deadline about two months away, the TSA, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and AAA met Monday at Philadelphia International Airport to ensure you're prepared and not stuck at security.

What is a REAL ID

According to the Department of Homeland Security, it is essentially an enhanced form of identification established by the federal government to meet minimum security standards for state-issued licenses, permits and ID cards.

The goal is to reduce identity fraud and ensure that TSA personnel only accept cards that meet the new standards.

Beginning on May 7, any traveler over the age of 18 who plans to fly domestically will need a REAL ID or your passport. You won't be able to board any commercial flights without one or the other.

The best place to get information on how to apply is on PennDOT's website.

"To understand better what forms of identification you need to apply for the REAL ID, where to go get it, because there's two different ways to get the REAL ID," Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA, said. "You can take all of your identification components, apply for it and have it sent to you about two weeks after that application process, or there are certain centers outlined on the website where you get it on the day of."

If you live in New Jersey or Delaware, you can find similar information at your local DMC.

A new REAL ID should cost you between $25 and $30, depending on the state where you're applying