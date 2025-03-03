Watch CBS News
Local News

Transportation officials discuss REAL ID with May deadline approaching

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

The deadline for residents to get a REAL ID is quickly approaching. If you're planning to fly this summer, you'll need it.

With the May 7 deadline about two months away, the TSA, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and AAA met Monday at Philadelphia International Airport to ensure you're prepared and not stuck at security.

What is a REAL ID?

According to the Department of Homeland Security, it is essentially an enhanced form of identification established by the federal government to meet minimum security standards for state-issued licenses, permits and ID cards.

The goal is to reduce identity fraud and ensure that TSA personnel only accept cards that meet the new standards.

Beginning on May 7, any traveler over the age of 18 who plans to fly domestically will need a REAL ID or your passport. You won't be able to board any commercial flights without one or the other.

The best place to get information on how to apply is on PennDOT's website.

"To understand better what forms of identification you need to apply for the REAL ID, where to go get it, because there's two different ways to get the REAL ID," Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA, said. "You can take all of your identification components, apply for it and have it sent to you about two weeks after that application process, or there are certain centers outlined on the website where you get it on the day of."

If you live in New Jersey or Delaware, you can find similar information at your local DMC.

A new REAL ID should cost you between $25 and $30, depending on the state where you're applying

Ross DiMattei
ross-dimattei-web-headshot-1024x576-branded.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.