Philadelphia welcomes 1st Ice Cream Festival on Filbert in 3 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be a day of family friendly frozen fun! And what better way to enjoy the nice weather we're having than with a frozen treat?

The first Ice Cream Festival on Filbert Street in three years is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12th and Filbert Streets.

Are you guys ready for the #IceCreamFestival2023 on Filbert Street? Join us with our friends Zsa's Ice Cream, Milk... Posted by Bassetts Ice Cream on Friday, July 21, 2023

If you're an ice cream enthusiast, there will be plenty of special creations for you to check out, including creations from Reading Terminal Market vendors.

The Market Bakery is offering ice cream muffins and Bassetts is offering Bananas Foster. You can also snag an ice cream Pop Tart, churros, apple and peach cobbler and more.

A full list of vendors and activities is available on the market's website.

Bassetts is actually 43 years older than the invention of the ice cream cone.

"This ice cream cone was invented in 1904," said said Alex Strange, executive vice president of Bassetts Ice Cream Company.

The sixth-generation company was started by his great-great-great grandfather in 1861 and has been in Reading Terminal Market since it opened in 1893, Strange said.