NEXT Weather: Excellent weekend with high temps in the mid-80s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Enjoy this weather, some of the nicest we've had this year!

After plenty of rainy weekends, we're expect a dry and sunny Saturday with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s in Philadelphia and trending cooler at the Jersey Shore thanks to a pleasant sea breeze.

Plus, humidity is low.

It's a great day to get outside, whether you're heading to the Shore or the Delaware beaches, playing in the yard, having a catch at the park or enjoying the Ice Cream Festival on Filbert.

We're going to see dry weather through the weekend, and then hit-and-miss showers into next week.

There is a storm system to our south that will bring some clouds over Delaware and the Jersey Shore this afternoon.

Sunday looks relatively calm with some stray sprinkles, but no risk of severe weather. We'll see a high of 89 Sunday and it should also be mostly sunny.

We're keeping an eye on a potential severe threat for Monday.

This time next week, you might want to hunker inside with the air conditioner running: we're forecasting temperatures that could push into the triple digits by next Friday. This comes as extreme heat over the west and southwest will start to push east through the week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 86

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 65

Monday: Humidity on the rise High: 88, Low: 68

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 90, Low: 69

Wednesday: High 94, Low 72

Thursday: High 95, Low 75

Friday: High 99, Low 77

