Reading police shoot person outside of Wawa, Berks County District Attorney's Office say
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- Reading police shot someone outside of a Wawa on Wednesday. Chopper 3 was over Lancaster Avenue just before 5 p.m.
The person who was shot underwent surgery at an area hospital.
There's no word on their condition or what led to the shooting.
The Berks County District Attorney's Office says they will release more information on Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.