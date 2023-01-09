Arrest made in historic railing theft outside City Hall: DA's office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a historic brass railing outside City Hall last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced on Monday.

Raymond Shendock, 41, was charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime and other offenses in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody for a separate theft, according to the District Attorney's office.

The antique railing is worth between $15,000 and $20,000.

The District Attorney's Office said Shendock was taken into custody on Jan. 6 along with a co-conspirator for an alleged theft in progress in Center City on the 2300 block of Market Street.

Shendock and Mario Ford, the co-conspirator, were each charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen criminal property and two counts of an instrument of crime for the incident, the District Attorney's Office said.

Shendock and Ford were allegedly trying to steal wire from an air conditioning unit in a building they were not authorized to enter, possibly for resale, according to a release.

The District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant had been issued for Shendock for court supervision at the time of the two most recent incidents.