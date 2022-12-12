Railing worth about $20,000 stolen from outside City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's part of Philadelphia's history and the beauty of City Hall, but the piece of antique railing is gone Monday night. Police say a portion of the railing was cut and stolen.

It happened on the southeast side of City Hall on Friday.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the incident at 6:25 a.m.

Mayor Jim Kenney says he's not surprised because he's seen brazen thefts in the city before.

"People junk and scavenge," Kenney said. "Guy took a whole railing off of the Union League one time, that whole right side of the railing he took off and walked right down the street with it."

CBS Philadelphia is told the railing taken from City Hall is worth around $20,000.

