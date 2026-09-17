Evidence from Philadelphia "house of horrors" sent to Chicago for analysis

Police in Philadelphia are investigating the disappearance of five women who have all been linked to the same "house of horrors" in the Olney neighborhood and the father and son who lived there. Now key evidence is being sent to Chicago for analysis.

Experts said it's not uncommon to move evidence across state lines for big investigations, and there may be more than one reason to do so.

"We need to ensure that we do not overlook something that could help identify a victim, establish what occurred, provide an answer to a family that has been looking for one," said FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Wayne Jacobs.

Investigators said they've collected a trove of evidence, pulling more than 1 million photos and videos at the home on Chew Avenue, and finding stores of unknown chemicals, several urns and a basement laboratory.

Eugene Horsch, 44, was arrested in June on weapons and narcotics charges. Police believe some of the evidence they've found belongs to his father Raymond Horsch, an erotic filmmaker and drug manufacturer who also lived at the home until his death in 2025.

They believe it is Raymond in at least one key video, shown strangling a woman.

But no bodies have been found, and up to 20 containers of chemical shave been sent to a lab in Chicago for analysis.

"This requires a lot of specialized analysis and specialized equipment," said Phil Andrew, former FBI agent and principal at Pax Group.

Andrew said he's not surprised to learn the evidence has been transferred to Chicago. Investigators will be looking at several factors to "match" with the right lab.

He said with so much digital evidence, they're likely looking for labs that have enough staff, capacity and the right equipment for the job. But moving long distances comes with challenges.

"The most important piece is that chain of custody, that we can link this work around the trace evidence and the forensics directly to that crime scene," he said.

Investigators have been tight-lipped about what facility in Chicago is handling the lab work, some of which arrived as early as July 27. Andrew said the analysis will take time, but it's something they want to do right so they can get answers for any family members or loved ones of the missing women.