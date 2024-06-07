Ray Strickland

Raymond Strickland brings Emmy Award-winning reporting skills to Philadelphia. He is a natural storyteller who is happiest with a camera in his hands and a story about people to tell.

Legendary call letters keep highlighting Ray's resume. Now he is proud to be adding the iconic "KYW" to his list of storytelling homes. Last it was WWJ Detroit, WMAR Baltimore, WKYC Cleveland and KDSK St. Louis. All this after starting at KXMB in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Little did Raymond know that his first job would place him at the center of the country's most prominent stories and launch his career. He led the coverage of the Standing Rock Protest, North Dakota's boom-to-bust oil rush, Trump politics, blizzards and tornados. And through each story, his multi-skilled journalism work just kept getting better.

Ray's mentors, colleagues and bosses all describe him as dedicated, pure and driven. His stories back them up as he works to deliver sharp live shots, driven stories, and always strong content.

He is a Northeast Ohio native. He was born and raised in Akron, or what he likes to call "Home of LeBron James." Ray earned his degree in broadcast journalism at Kent State University.

When he's not adding to your daily dose of news, he's working out at the local gym, playing basketball, or watching his favorite teams now adding the 76ers, Phillies and Eagles to his list of favorites.