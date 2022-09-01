Watch CBS News
New rate hikes go into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.

Here's how it impacts you:

  • According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.
  • The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
First published on September 1, 2022 / 7:47 PM

