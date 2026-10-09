Northeast Philadelphia residents frustrated by ongoing rat problem: "You can't live like this"

Residents in several lower Northeast Philadelphia neighborhoods say a growing rat problem is disrupting daily life, damaging property and raising health concerns. Now, City Council is calling for a more aggressive response.

Residents in Oxford Circle, Castor Gardens and Summerdale said rats have become difficult to control in recent months, despite efforts to keep the rodents away.

"They're pretty big. They're not small rats," Eugene Rivers, an Oxford Circle resident, said. "They're pretty big."

Rivers said rats tear open trash bags, scatter garbage and startle residents walking outside at night.

"They're everywhere," he said.

Although the rats have been a longstanding problem, residents said the infestation has worsened in recent months. Their attempts to control it have brought little relief.

"I'm ready to relocate," Gail Burris, another Oxford Circle resident, said.

Burris said neighbors have tried poison, peppermint spray, mothballs and even freezing their trash until collection day. She said rats continue to damage cars and burrow in yards.

"You can't live like this," Burris said. "My grandkids get in my car, and they're like, 'Why do we smell mothballs, Mom-Mom?' It's just a lot. It's a lot."

Philadelphia City Council member Dr. Anthony Phillips, who represents the 9th District, said the city needs to take stronger action to address the infestation.

"I feel like the city has not responded in a way that is arduous," Phillips said.

Phillips recently proposed a resolution urging the city's sanitation, public health and licenses and inspections departments to coordinate their efforts to combat the problem.

The resolution calls for a targeted response that addresses vacant properties, improperly stored trash and repeat offenders, including the use of hefty fines.

City Council unanimously approved the resolution, recognizing the rat infestation as a public health emergency.

Phillips said residents who properly maintain their properties are also suffering because of the actions of others.

"There's a lot of good neighbors in this community that are suffering because there are individuals that are not necessarily cleaning up after themselves," he said.

City officials are urging residents to store trash in hard-sided containers and limit the amount of time garbage sits on the curb before collection.

Residents can report rat activity by calling 215-685-9000.