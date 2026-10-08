Philadelphia City Council calls on health, sanitation departments to deal with growing rat infestation

Philadelphia leaders are calling on city agencies to take action to stop a growing rat infestation affecting some Northeast Philly neighborhoods.

City Council on Thursday passed a resolution urging city agencies, including the Health, Sanitation and Licenses and Inspections departments, to "immediately prioritize and coordinate efforts to address the growing rodent infestation" in the Lower Northeast section of the city and to treat the situation as a "public health and quality-of-life emergency."

The resolution calls on the agencies to prioritize inspections and sanitation enforcement in the affected areas and to identify resources and policies that could help end the infestation and prevent future issues.

Anthony Phillips, who represents the 9th District, introduced the resolution.

Residents in Oxford Circle, Castor Gardens and surrounding neighborhoods have reported rodent issues affecting their homes, yards, businesses, vehicles, vacant properties and neighborhood spaces, the resolution says.

In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Phillips said, "For our neighbors dealing with this every day, this is more than a nuisance. Rodents are damaging homes and vehicles, contaminating living spaces, and creating serious public health, safety, and financial concerns. And I know this is not only an issue in our neighborhoods or in the 9th District. Philadelphians across the city are dealing with these same concerns."

In a joint statement from all the departments involved, a spokesperson for the Managing Director's Office said in part, "PDPH is well aware of the situation in the Lower Northeast and has been working with elected officials and the community from that area for most of the summer to address this situation. We welcome Council's call to bring all resources to bear to combat this problem and look forward to continuing to collaborate with other City departments including Sanitation, L&I and Water to strengthen cross-departmental efforts to combat this issue."

Residents should put trash out at the appropriate times in hard-sided containers and report rat sightings to 215-685-9000, the statement says.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Phillips' office and city agencies mentioned in the resolution for comment and is waiting to hear back.