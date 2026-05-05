Man charged after gun discharges during traffic stop, striking Philadelphia officer, police say

A man is charged after his gun allegedly discharged Monday evening, striking a Philadelphia police officer.

Rashid Walker, 26, is charged with a violation of the Uniform Firearms Act after a gun in his pocket discharged during a traffic stop, injuring an officer, police said.

Two highway patrol officers stopped a car on the 2400 block of North 17th Street in North Philadelphia Monday around 7:40 p.m. According to police, an officer was performing a "safety frisk" of Walker, who was a passenger in the car, when the officer felt a handgun in Walker's jacket pocket.

The gun then discharged, striking the 53-year-old officer in the leg, police said. The officer, who is a 20-year veteran of the department, was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Walker was taken into police custody at the scene, and the gun was recovered, police officials said Tuesday afternoon. Police previously said Walker didn't have a permit for the weapon.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers were working in the area amid recent shootings around 17th and Cumberland streets.

Police continue to investigate the incident.