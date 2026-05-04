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Philadelphia officer shot in North Philly; suspect in custody, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A suspect was taken into custody after a Philadelphia police officer was shot in the leg in North Philly Monday night, authorities said. 

The shooting happened in the area of 17th and Cumberland streets at around 7:30 p.m., according to police. 

17th-street-officer-shot-frame-0.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately available. 

It's unclear what led to the shooting. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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