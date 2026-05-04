Philadelphia officer shot in North Philly; suspect in custody, police say
A suspect was taken into custody after a Philadelphia police officer was shot in the leg in North Philly Monday night, authorities said.
The shooting happened in the area of 17th and Cumberland streets at around 7:30 p.m., according to police.
The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately available.
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated.