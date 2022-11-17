Watch CBS News
Preliminary hearing scheduled for South Street mass shooting suspect

Preliminary hearing scheduled for South Street mass shooting suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for one of the suspects charged in the South Street mass shooting.

Rashaan Vereen is accused of starting the fight that led to the gunfire that killed three people and injured eleven others on June 4. He's been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

In September, a judge held a preliminary hearing for three other suspects.

